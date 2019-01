Why Do Adverts Say 'Excludes NI'?

Picture: PA

Why are there so many advertisements that say ‘excludes Northern Ireland’?

Answer

Name: Mike, Maidenhead

Qualifications: Worked for Coca-Cola

Answer: The marketing distribution rights of the product advertised are awarded to different partners in different countries. For logistical reasons, Northern Ireland is often covered by those companies who have the rights for the Ireland of Ireland.