Why Do Cats Like Kissing Sounds?

Picture: PA

Why do cats respond to the kissing noises made by their owners?

Answer

Name: Vieri from Rome

Qualifications: Animal Behaviorist

Answer: Humans and animals are programmed to respond to certain sounds, such as a crying baby, as it attracts help.

Cats are similarly programmed to respond to the high-pitched kissing noises made by their owner in the same way.

Both the owner and the cat know that the kissing sound will be used by the owner to call the cat.