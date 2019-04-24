Why Do Hot Air Balloons Use Sandbags?

24 April 2019, 16:38

Hot Air Balloon
Picture: PA

Question: Why do hot air balloons use sandbags?

Name: Ian, Studley, Warwickshire

Qualification: Private pilot and ex-RAF officer.

Answer: Sand is supplied as ballast and you can gain altitude by quickly ejecting it, which is useful in desperate situations or tricky wind conditions if you’re low to the ground.

If the sandbags are over the side, you can release them by quickly cutting the cords and still keep an eye on what is going on outside the basket, whereas you can’t see what’s going on outside if the sandbags are inside the basket. You have to lift them out and it would take longer.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?

LBC Latest

Facebook warns of $5bn hit as US investigates how it handles user data
Three MPs were asked who they want as the next Conservative leader

Three MPs Asked To Name Who Should Be Next Conservative Leader
Ann Widdecombe says she's now been expelled from the Conservative party

Ann Widdecombe Says She’s Now Been EXPELLED From The Conservative Party

Three-year-old migrant boy found alone and in tears near US border

The Archers star Edward Kelsey dies aged 88

Rafael Nadal requires three sets to defeat Leonardo Mayer at Barcelona Open