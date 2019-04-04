Why Do Roundabouts Have A Gap In Them?
4 April 2019, 10:41 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 11:58
Why is there a gap in the circle on a roundabout?
Question:
Name: Nam, Dartford
Question: Why is there a gap in the clockwise circle of a roundabout?
Answer:
**Definitive**
Name: Jez, Camberley
Qualifications: Once asked his Dad the same question
Answer: If you look at a roundabout’s route, you always enter from the six o’clock side – so the section is missing at five o’clock to indicate that you have to follow the route round to get to the junction.