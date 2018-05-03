Why do things appear darker when they are wet?
3 May 2018, 17:39
Ever considered why your clothes go dark when you get caught in the rain?
Mystery Hour Question
Why do wet things look darker?
Rodney, Bradford
Answer
** Definitive **
Name: Kevin, Cambridge
Qualification: In my computer and game programming degree we had to write programme for wet surfaces
Answer: Every surface reflects light. When a porous surface becomes wet the light gets trapped between the water layer and the surface layer. Less light is being reflected which makes the object appear darker.