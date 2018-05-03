Why do things appear darker when they are wet?

People in rain. Picture: pxhere

Ever considered why your clothes go dark when you get caught in the rain?

Mystery Hour Question

Why do wet things look darker?

Rodney, Bradford

Answer

** Definitive **

Name: Kevin, Cambridge

Qualification: In my computer and game programming degree we had to write programme for wet surfaces

Answer: Every surface reflects light. When a porous surface becomes wet the light gets trapped between the water layer and the surface layer. Less light is being reflected which makes the object appear darker.