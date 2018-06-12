Why Do We Clink Glasses?
12 June 2018, 16:14
Mystery Hour Question
Answer
**Definitive**
Name: Lee, Thessaloniki, Greece
Qualification: Told by his wife, who is Greek
Answer: Clinking the glasses comes from the Ancient Greeks. It was about not leaving any of the senses left out of the drinking experience. Hearing was the one sense left to be excited.
Name: James O Brien
Qualification: Told by his 12 year old
Answer: When glasses clink the drinks get mixed together and this shows you’re not poisoning your drinking partner.
Name: Ronnie, Eltham
Qualification: Came up in conversation with his instructor
Answer: Pirates would clink them together after they’d successfully stolen treasure to show that they were both drinking to avoid stealing each other’s share.
Name: Mike, High Wycombe
Qualification: Saw it on a history program
Answer: It comes from mediaeval times, when neighbours feuded. They would clink glasses together so that your mead would share into neighbour’s glass and show unity.