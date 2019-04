Why Do We Say "Quid" Instead of Pound?

Why do we use the word "quid" instead of "pound"? Picture: PA

Why do we say "quid" when we're talking about money?

Question:

Name: Ben, Milton Keynes

Question: Why do we say the word "quid" instead of "pound"?

Answer:

**Definitive**

Name: Glenn, Amersham

Qualification: Good general knowledge

Answer: It’s short for “quid pro quo”, which means “something for something” - Glenn, Amersham