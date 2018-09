Why Don’t Sheep Have Any Top Teeth?

Sheep. Picture: Getty

Why don’t sheep have any top teeth?

Question:

Why is it that sheep only have teeth on the bottom jaw?

Fred, Normandy

Answer:

**DEFINITIVE**

Name: Chris, Lancashire

Qualifications: Sheep Farmer

Answer: They do, but not at the front. They have a plate at the front of their mouths which act like serrated scissors to help them grab grass, whilst behind that they have five to six rows of teeth to help them chew their food.