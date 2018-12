Why Do We Have Upper And Lower Case In The Alphabet?

Picture: PA

Question: Why do we have upper and lower case in the alphabet?

Name: David

Location: Bradford

Qualification: Course on Anglo Saxons

Answer: During my course we looked at old scripts, all of the letters were in lower case apart from the first letter of the book which was in upper case.

It appears that it was the monks who invented the upper case letters; previous to that, the Romans wrote all in capitals.