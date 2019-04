Why Is Seven Sometimes Drawn With A Line Through It?

The number 7 with a line drawn through it. Picture: LBC

Why is the number seven sometimes drawn with a line through it? Picture: PA

Question: Why is the number seven sometimes drawn with a line through it?

Name: Nicholas, Brighton.

Qualification: An insomniac with time to study things.

Answer: Arabic numerals were written with straight lines and no curves. Each number had to represent the amount of angles contained in the number. If you put a slash across the top and the bottom of a 7 it has seven angles.