Why Is The Speaker Dragged To Their Chair After Being Elected?

24 April 2019, 16:12 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 16:44

John Bercow being dragged to his chair by MPs after being elected speaker
Picture: PA

Question: Why is the Speaker of the Commons dragged up to their chair by other MPs after being elected?

Name: Anthony, Cardiff

Qualification: Read about it in the Jeffrey Archer novel First Amongst Equals

Answer: It’s a nod to the past, when the King could have the speaker ‘bumped off’ and get rid of them if he didn’t like what they had said or how they had acted.

It was seen as a reluctant honour, and this is why a new speaker has to be dragged to the chair by other MPs after being elected.

