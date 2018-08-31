Win A Trip For Two To New York

Win a trip for two to New York. Picture: LBC

LBC is giving you and a friend the chance to win a shopping trip to the Big Apple!

You’ll fly to New York/Newark, thanks to United Airlines, where you will begin your holiday experience.

You’ll spend 4 nights in the centre of New York, at Moxy Times Square in a uniquely designed stylish room on a room only basis.

As part of your stay, you’ll also enjoy a complimentary round of drinks at the hotel rooftop bar featuring an ‘urban amusement park’ concept with carousel seating, oversized topiary gardens and a mini putt putt course, as well as epic Empire State Building skyline views.

To make sure you see all the major New York landmarks including the Empire State Building and the iconic Statue of Liberty, we are including a 12-15 minute New York helicopter tour from Attraction Tickets Direct for an unrivalled experience that lets you see the amazing city from the sky!

If all of this wasn’t enough, you’ll then head to the world renowned Bloomingdale’s department store, where you’ll be treated to a $250 voucher to spend as you please.

Picture: LBC

On one of the nights, you can indulge yourself with a $200 voucher for a quintessential New York dining experience at Benjamin Steakhouse.

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word NYC to 84850.

Entries close at midday on 5th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across all participating radio stations and regions which can be found below with date restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Picture: LBC

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

Picture: LBC

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs here or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

Terms and conditions:

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Stations" advertising the competition are Heart Network, Capital Network, Capital Xtra, Smooth Network, Classic FM, Gold, LBC and Radio X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities. Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (NYC), Capital – 83958 (NYC), Capital Xtra – 61236 (NYC), Radio X – 83936 (NYC), Smooth – 65588 (NYC), Classic FM – 61812 (NYC), LBC – 84850 (NYC) Gold – 65588 (CITY) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16.00 on Friday 24th August 2018 (the “Opening Time”) and close at midday on Friday 5th October 2018 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. The prize consists of 2 return flights to Newark Airport with United Airlines, a 4-night stay for 2 people at Moxy Times Square, a complimentary round of drinks at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, a $250 shopping voucher to spend in Bloomingdale’s, dinner for 2 at Benjamin Steakhouse and 2 spaces on a Helicopter trip in New York.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable. Specific prize terms:

- This prize includes flights as a certificate for 2 return flight economy class airline tickets on United Airlines for travel between London Heathrow, Manchester Edinburgh or Glasgow to New York/Newark, including taxes with a 4-night stay at Moxy Times Square New York in a standard room on room only basis for 2 people, a complimentary round of drinks at the Moxy Times Square New York rooftop bar

- Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, $250 voucher for Bloomingdale’s, dinner for 2 at Benjamin Steakhouse to the value of $200 and a 12-15 minute Helicopter Sightseeing Tour of the Big Apple for 2 people.

- Flight tickets are valid for travel and are valid for 12 months from 1st November 2018. - All prize elements must be redeemed at the same time.

- Transportation of Passengers and Baggage on flights operated by United Airlines, Inc. ("United"), Carriers doing business as United Express, and other carriers operating as United's Codeshare partner (collectively "United Carriers"), are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in United's Contract of Carriage, in addition to any terms and conditions printed on or in any ticket, ticket jacket or eticket receipt. By purchasing a ticket or accepting transportation, the passenger agrees to be bound thereby. Incorporated terms may include, but are not limited to:

• Limits on liability for delay, damage or loss of baggage, including fragile or perishable goods.

• Itinerary must be a published fare routing.

• All travel must be completed by the expiration date listed under authorization details Extensions of the expiration date is not permitted under any circumstances.

• Open jaws are permitted.

• Stopovers and circle trip combinations are not permitted.

• Open tickets are not permitted.

• United reserves the right to limit the number of seats available for travel in conjunction with this offer.

• MileagePlus miles will not be awarded.

• Customer is liable for all applicable taxes, fees and surcharges.

• Claims restrictions, including time periods within which a passenger must file a claim or bring an action against United.

• United’s rights to change terms of the Contract of Carriage.

• Rules on reconfirmation of reservations, check-in times and refusal to carry.

• United Carriers’ rights and limits on liability for delay or failure to perform service, including schedule changes, substitution of alternate air carrier or aircraft, and rerouting.

- No additional costs or charges related to travel are included.

- United Airlines shall have no liability for notifications not received by any potential prize winner.

Any person entering the competition or accepting or using any prize agrees to release, discharge, and hold harmless United Airlines and Global Radio and each of their respective affiliates employees, officers, directors, and representatives from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of their participation in the competition or the acceptance or use or misuse of any prize.

Winner and plus one must have own valid passport and travel insurance.

- Any person entering the auction or accepting or using any prize grants United a perpetual right to use his/her name, other biographical information, photos and/or likeness, and statements for commercial or publicity purposes, at any time without notice or compensation except where prohibited by law. Employees of United Airlines and its affiliates are not eligible to enter.

- United’s decision is final and no-correspondence will be enter into.

All prize claims are subject to verification by the Sponsor. By receipt of any prize, winners agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, and its respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies and each such company’s officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

- The hotel stay is for 4 nights for 2 people in a standard room basis, including tax at Moxy Times Square in New York.

- Stay does not include breakfast, room service, mini bar, resort fees, incidentals or parking charges.

- Hotel stay must be redeemed before 30th September 2019.

- Hotel stay is subject to availability and cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions or discounts.

- 1 drink per guest is included at the hotel rooftop bar (Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge).

Any additional drinks purchased are at the winners expense. Both drinks must be purchased at the same time.

- Winner must have the original copy of gift certificate to redeem dinner for two at Benjamin Steakhouse, New York; does not include tax or gratuity. Dinner value is up to $200, anything above that amount will need to be paid by the winner.

- Bloomingdale’s gift card is to the value of $250 and will be collected at Bloomingdale’s New York (at the Visitor Centre). Winner will need to bring ID to collect the gift card.

Helicopter tour is for 2 adults to experience a helicopter sightseeing tour of New York, flying by the Statue of Liberty.

- The tour will last between 12-15 minutes and will be shared with up to 4 other people.

- Travel to the helicopter terminal is not included, the heliport is located at: Downtown Manhattan Heliport, Pier 6, East River. Flights depart from 9am – 4pm daily, except Sundays.

- Flights depart from 9.00am until 4.00pm daily except Sundays.

- New York Helicopter Tours will only be cancelled when it is unsafe to fly, they will not be cancelled if the weather is overcast.

- If a flight is cancelled due to inclement weather, you will be offered an alternative time and date to fly.

- There is no minimum age to fly, but infants under 2 years of age and/or under 35lbs must sit on adult's lap.

- There is a maximum weight allowance per passenger of 350lbs.

- Check in Time at the heliport is 30 minutes prior to your scheduled flight time.

- Valid Government issued passports must be presented at the heliport.

- There is no wheelchair access to the helicopters.

Some assistance is available for guests with restricted mobility, but all passengers must be able to comply with the safety and security procedures that are outlined during the pre-flight briefing.

- The winner is responsible for all expenses and arrangements (transportation to and from the departing and destination airport) not specifically included in the prize.

- Airport transfers in New York and the UK are not included.

- Prize tickets do not include chauffeur-drive, valet parking or rail tickets.

- At least one guest must be over the age of 18.

- Once travel and accommodation have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

- Whilst we will do all we can to book your trip on your preferred dates, this is not always possible and we ask that you provide three options as soon as possible after the competition and at least four weeks’ notice to make a booking.

- More popular holiday periods for the destination get booked up quickly and there are no guarantees we will be able to offer your first choice.

- The winners must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visas. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

- Wheelchair access at some NYC attractions may be limited or unavailable.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

- This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. T

he Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.