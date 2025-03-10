LBC's Online Safety Day: we hear your stories

Nick Ferrari took your calls on Online Safety Day. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Nick Ferrari took your calls on Online Safety Day about keeping your children safe on the internet.

This comes as seven in ten Brits would support the introduction of cigarette packet-style warnings on social media platforms.

Sam from Medway described her daughter, 14, engaging in self-harm content she found online.

"We noticed a few behavioural changes. We went on holiday, it was 25 degrees and she spent a week wearing a hoodie. When we got home we noticed that she had scars on the top of her legs and the top of her arms," she said.

"It turns out there was a young lady at her school, a new pupil who was showing her videos of self harm, what to do where, what phrases to use when talking to us to get the best reactions and actually handing out little self made self harm kits to the girls.

"It had a pencil sharpener blade that had been taken off the pencil sharpener, antiseptic wipes, safety pins, tissues, all in a little tin for them that they could carry discreetly in their blazers and be coached on how to use.

"From the marks on her body it would only have been a few weeks and thankfully they weren't too deep.

"The friend said it was a way to fit in. It was a badge of honour that everyone was doing it. So she was trying to befriend the new girl at school and felt that that's what she needed to do. It got her a lot of attention. All negative, of course."

Sam told Ferrari that her daughter had professional support and has now recovered.

Chantel, driving on the M25, told LBC "I'm finding this kind of content baffling. This is a nightmare."

Parven, Edinburgh, believed that "The biggest problem is that the parents who come and listen to this talk are usually aware or have some awareness.

"There's the difficulty of getting to parents who are not aware and they are the ones that we should be talking to."

They noted that parental controls only work if the parents are willing to police their children's internet use.

Caller Jack told Ferrari that he had a call claiming to be his bank reporting "fraudulent activity".

He said the person on the telephone had his personal details, and claimed "they were sat outside my house".

Jack checked his CCTV and called the police - but the anonymous caller was nowhere to be seen.

He said that his wife checked his social media, and realised that all the information they had was available on his social media.

"If I could offer any advice, I would be mindful of putting your name and address on social media," he said.

"When you accept cookies, you just don't know where your information is going."

Steven inSunderland said "My daughter is addicted.

"I think a lot of the stuff is 'brain-rot' there's no substance to it."

He argued that TV content can be intelligent and is regulated - while social media is the "Wild West".

Anna, in Marlow, does not let her daughter on social media at all.

"I don't think it's a problem for her," she said.

When asked if she'll be allowed on social media ever, she said "I think by age 18 she'll be responsible enough".

Christos in St Leonards said "I don't think parents have a clue about what kids are looking at on TikTok".

Lisa told Ferrari that "my son is now 23, when he was 11 we got a phone and had really strict rules".

She said she used an analogy with him - she wouldn't just let him get on a train to London and do whatever he wanted.

"He got it," she said.

Andy, in Shrewsbury, trains parents, social workers and police on internet safety.

He told Ferrari: "I want you all to think please of a small child standing on a beach, holding a teaspoon in the air, and I want you to think of a Tsunami coming in.

"The child is a child, the teaspoon is Ocfom, and the tsunami is this absolute undiluted pain, fear, and distress thrown to them on a daily basis."

He said "all we can do is educate", as the tech giants are 'untouchable' due to their lawyers.

Steve in Peterborough said: "As a nation, we tend to object to identity checks of that sort, but I think tying a child's account to an adult puts the responsibilities where it needs to be put there."

Anwar, in Redbridge, urged parents to be more aware of VR and immersive internet experiences as it would make children more vulnerable to grooming.