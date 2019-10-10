See Lenny Henry Live On Stage: Tour Dates And Ticket Information

Lenny Henry is going back on tour. Picture: Phil McIntyre Ents

Sir Lenny Henry is embarking on a brand new UK tour - this is everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Called An Evening with Lenny Henry: Who Am I, Again?, the comedy legend will be taking audiences through a jam session of funny and sad memories – from growing up in the Black Country to puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism.

With his mother’s mantra of “H’integration” echoing in his ears, Lenny will recount setting out on his rollercoaster ride of a career – but at every stage wondering: “Am I good enough? Is this what they want?”

Speaking about the show, Sir Lenny said: "The show promises to be an evening of memories, laughter and fun – I can’t wait to get started."

Kicking off on 20th October 2019 at Birmingham’s Hippodrome, he’ll make appearances throughout the country – including stops at Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre and the Blackpool Opera House – before wrapping up on 29th November 2019 at Stoke’s Regent Theatre.

Here are all the dates for An Evening with Lenny Henry: Who Am I, Again?

20 October 2019 – Hippodrome, Birmingham

21 October 2019 – City Hall, Sheffield

22 October 2019 – Barbican, York

24 October 2019 – Fairfield Hall, Croydon

25 October 2019 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

26 October 2019 – Colosseum, Watford

27 October 2019 – Anvil, Basingstoke

29 October 2019 – Town Hall, Leeds

30 October 2019 – City Hall, Hull

31 October 2019 – Sage, Gateshead

01 November 2019 – Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

03 November 2019 – Blackpool Opera House

04 November 2019 – The Lowry, Salford

05 November 2019 – St George’s Hall, Bradford

06 November 2019 – Empire, Liverpool

08 November 2019 – Empire, Hackney

09 November 2019 – Guildhall, Southampton

10 November 2019 – Plymouth Pavilions

11 November 2019 – Oxford New Theatre

12 November 2019 – Pavilion, Bournemouth

14 November 2019 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

15 November 2019 – Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells

16 November 2019 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

17 November 2019 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

18 November 2019 – Derngate, Northampton

20 November 2019 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

21 November 2019 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

22 November 2019 – Town Hall, Dudley

24 November 2019 – Portsmouth Guildhall

25 November 2019 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26 November 2019 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich

27 November 2019 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

28 November 2019 – Bath Forum

29 November 2019 – Regent Theatre, Stoke