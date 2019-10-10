See Lenny Henry Live On Stage: Tour Dates And Ticket Information
10 October 2019, 14:51
Sir Lenny Henry is embarking on a brand new UK tour - this is everything you need to know about how to get tickets.
Called An Evening with Lenny Henry: Who Am I, Again?, the comedy legend will be taking audiences through a jam session of funny and sad memories – from growing up in the Black Country to puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism.
With his mother’s mantra of “H’integration” echoing in his ears, Lenny will recount setting out on his rollercoaster ride of a career – but at every stage wondering: “Am I good enough? Is this what they want?”
Speaking about the show, Sir Lenny said: "The show promises to be an evening of memories, laughter and fun – I can’t wait to get started."
Kicking off on 20th October 2019 at Birmingham’s Hippodrome, he’ll make appearances throughout the country – including stops at Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre and the Blackpool Opera House – before wrapping up on 29th November 2019 at Stoke’s Regent Theatre.
Here are all the dates for An Evening with Lenny Henry: Who Am I, Again?
20 October 2019 – Hippodrome, Birmingham
21 October 2019 – City Hall, Sheffield
22 October 2019 – Barbican, York
24 October 2019 – Fairfield Hall, Croydon
25 October 2019 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
26 October 2019 – Colosseum, Watford
27 October 2019 – Anvil, Basingstoke
29 October 2019 – Town Hall, Leeds
30 October 2019 – City Hall, Hull
31 October 2019 – Sage, Gateshead
01 November 2019 – Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
03 November 2019 – Blackpool Opera House
04 November 2019 – The Lowry, Salford
05 November 2019 – St George’s Hall, Bradford
06 November 2019 – Empire, Liverpool
08 November 2019 – Empire, Hackney
09 November 2019 – Guildhall, Southampton
10 November 2019 – Plymouth Pavilions
11 November 2019 – Oxford New Theatre
12 November 2019 – Pavilion, Bournemouth
14 November 2019 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
15 November 2019 – Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells
16 November 2019 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
17 November 2019 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
18 November 2019 – Derngate, Northampton
20 November 2019 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
21 November 2019 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
22 November 2019 – Town Hall, Dudley
24 November 2019 – Portsmouth Guildhall
25 November 2019 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
26 November 2019 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich
27 November 2019 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
28 November 2019 – Bath Forum
29 November 2019 – Regent Theatre, Stoke