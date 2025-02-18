Richard Spurr 1am - 4am
Mad about the Box Office: Latest Bridget Jones installment smashes rom com record
18 February 2025, 00:30 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 00:40
The return of Bridget Jones has broken the UK and Ireland's box office rom-com record.
Universal says it took £11million in its first weekend, beating Marvel's first release of the year - Captain America: Brave New World.
It overtakes the second film in the franchise Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason – which held the record before.
The film sees the iconic British character back on the dating scene in London.
It was also the franchise's biggest opening in Poland, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.
The unlucky-in-love character first appeared in 1995 as anonymous columns in The Independent written by journalist Helen Fielding.
A word-of-mouth hit, Fielding's four subsequent books about the hapless heroine turned into bestsellers.
The latest film finds Bridget now a widowed single mum still in London, navigating the challenges of parenthood, work and modern dating.
She finds herself re-entering the dating world and having to choose between her son's science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a younger man she has fallen for (Leo Woodall).
The handsome and infamous Hugh Grant reprises his role, as does Emma Thompson.