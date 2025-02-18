Mad about the Box Office: Latest Bridget Jones installment smashes rom com record

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has achieved the highest-ever opening for a romcom in the UK and Ireland. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The return of Bridget Jones has broken the UK and Ireland's box office rom-com record.

Universal says it took £11million in its first weekend, beating Marvel's first release of the year - Captain America: Brave New World.

It overtakes the second film in the franchise Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason – which held the record before.

The film sees the iconic British character back on the dating scene in London.

Michael Morris, Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Chiwetel Ejiofor at a special screening of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'. Picture: Alamy

It was also the franchise's biggest opening in Poland, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

The unlucky-in-love character first appeared in 1995 as anonymous columns in The Independent written by journalist Helen Fielding.

A word-of-mouth hit, Fielding's four subsequent books about the hapless heroine turned into bestsellers.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. Picture: Alamy

The latest film finds Bridget now a widowed single mum still in London, navigating the challenges of parenthood, work and modern dating.

She finds herself re-entering the dating world and having to choose between her son's science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a younger man she has fallen for (Leo Woodall).

The handsome and infamous Hugh Grant reprises his role, as does Emma Thompson.