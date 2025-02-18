British rock star Brian Molko charged after 'calling Italian PM a piece of s*** fascist and a Nazi' during gig

Placebo band leader Brian Molko has been charged with defamation for calling the Italian PM a fascist and a Nazi during a gig. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

British rock star Brain Molko has been charged with defamation for allegedly branding Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni a “fascist” and a “Nazi” during a gig in Italy.

The Placebo frontman had been performing at Italy’s Sonic Park festival 2023 , which local reports say drew around 5,000 people.

On Monday, Italy’s justice ministry approved a request from prosecutors to charge Molko for calling Ms Meloni a “piece of s***, fascist, racist” as well as a “Nazi”.

Prosecutors reacted to a police complaint at the Turin festival, launching an investigation into Mr Molko for defamation and contempt.

Defamation in Italy can land offenders with a prison term of up to three years.

Justice minister spokesman for Carlo Nordio said a prison sentence is unlikely in this case.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been urged to change the country's strict defamation laws. Picture: Getty

He said that the band leader was more likely to be slapped with a fine of up to €5,000 (£4,200) if the charges were upheld.

It comes as Ms Meloni faces calls to bring Italy's strict defamation laws in line with international standards on freedom of expression.

In 2023, the Italian PM successfully sued investigative journalist Robert Saviano after insulting her during a television interview about a baby who died while crossing the Mediterranean.

The Gomorrah author called her a 'b*****' over her approach to migration and was fined €1,000 (£830) after being found guilty of defamation.

The case prompted British author Sir Salman Rushdie to tell Meloni to 'grow up'.

In another case, a Rome university professor from Wednesday was cleared of slandering Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, Meloni’s brother-in-law and close ally, for comparing him to a Nazi governor.

Donatella Di Cesare, a professor of philosophy at the Sapienza University in Rome, said following the verdict: "This is a great victory for democracy and free debate. Critical voices must be heard."

According to figures from the Italian press freedom organisation Ossigeno per l’informazione, over 5,000 lawsuits for defamation are filed against Italian journalists annually.

Up to 90% are typically rejected as groundless.

Meloni leads the Brothers of Italy party and the right-wing coalition voted into power in 2022.

Her government is viewed as the most-wing in Italy since Mussolini in World War 2.

"Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy," she said after her election win.