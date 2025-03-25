Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark reveals testicular cancer diagnosis, urging men to ‘check themselves’

Chris Stark attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at Intercontinental Hotel on March 01, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark has revealed he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer in a post on Instagram, urging men to 'check themselves' for symptoms.

The 38-year-old, who co-hosts the breakfast show with Jordan North and Sian Welby, urged men to check themselves while announcing the news in a post on Instagram.

Stark, who has since had the disease treated, sharing a powerful statement about his experience.

He said: "Around a couple of months ago, after a routine trip to my local doctors, I found out I have testicular cancer.

"The reason I want to share this is that I feel like an idiot that I didn't spot this sooner.

"And although I'm effectively cured and it was caught early, my hope is any bloke reading this will perhaps think to check themselves today, or go to a doctor if not sure about any possible symptoms.

"I had surgery pretty quickly and have been off the radio/podcasts the last couple of weeks having chemotherapy to best prevent anything from coming back.

"Caught early, this cancer is so so treatable. It is most common in men aged 18-49.

"I also think it's a tricky subject matter to talk about, but I'm willing to put my now one ball on the line here if it helps make that conversation less tricky for guys, encourages someone to check themselves and potentially saves a life."

Stark, who previously worked as a co-host on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 1 show until 2022, went on to thank his "incredible family" saying they had "stood by me and encouraged me to share what's happened".

He continued: "I also want to thank my brilliant friends and work colleagues for supporting me and my family.

"And of course, a huge thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses and hospital staff I've encountered, especially concerning cancer care.

"I also want to take a moment to send my thoughts to anyone affected by cancer. Check your balls."

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London's O2 Arena. Picture: Alamy

The presenter, who is also a host on That Peter Crouch Podcast, concluded by saying he was "excited" to return to his radio show on Tuesday.

Following the post, stars including co-hosts Welby and North, BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills, and former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Melvin Odoom offered their support.

North said: "We love you so much mate and can't wait to have you back on the show with us tomorrow.

"Big love my friend I'm so proud of you."

Welby added: "Unreal bravery from you Chris. I've never known anyone handle a situation with such class and determination. Can't wait to have you back with us tomorrow."

Mills said: "So, so amazing that you've shared this. Always here for you."

The NHS says that while the condition is most common in men aged between 15 to 49, it can affect anyone who has testicles.

It says that how serious testicular cancer is depends on the type of cancer, how big it is and if it has spread.

The main symptoms of testicular cancer include a lump or swelling in the testicles, testicles getting bigger, and pain in the testicles or scrotum.