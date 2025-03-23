'Don't cycle home drunk on Lime bikes', British actor warns from hospital

Steve Stamp, star of mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Steve Stamp, star of mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, was taken to hospital after falling from a Lime Bike while drunk.

The comedy actor took to Instagram to confirm he was receiving treatment after the drunken fall.

"Please don't cycle home drunk on Lime bikes", the actor captioned one post from his hospital bed.

The image shows his arm in a cast, with the actor seemingly wearing a hospital gown.

Steve is best known for his role as Steven Green in People Just Do Nothing - a BBC mockumentary about a group of wannabe musicians running a pirate radio station from a block of flats in west London.

He is also a DJs for Kurupt FM, the group depicted in the show, who play gigs around the world without breaking character.

Steve Stamp posted to Instagram to share the news of his fall. Picture: Instagram

Lime bikes last hit the headlines when American actor Timothee Chalamet was fined £65 after arriving at the London premiere of his new film on one.

Parking the bike directly in front of waiting paparazzi outside the BFI Southbank, it's been revealed the 29-year-old actor has since been slapped with a hefty fine for parking the cycle incorrectly.

"There was a traffic jam," Chalamet said in French when asked why he chose to use the e-bike to arrive at the premiere.

Chalamet has since revealed he parked the e-bike in an area he wasn't "actually wasn’t allowed to park."

E-bikes in the UK have their speed capped at 15.5mph, with their motors designed to cut out when exceeding that.

But Police have warned that the presence of illegally modified e-bikes soared over the last year amid fears for pedestrian safety.

UK police forces seized 937 e-bikes in the year up to August 11, a Freedom of Information request revealed, including one capable of reaching 70mph.

It marks an increase of over 400 when compared to the previous 12 months.

According to the PA News Agency, police are increasingly finding bikes capable of much faster speeds.Police often find e-bikes that have been essentially converted into mopeds or motorbikes with modifications that allow them to be powered with the pedals being turned.