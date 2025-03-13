Five Star legend Stedman Pearson dies aged 60

Stedman Pearson of Five Star has died at the age of 60. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson has tragically passed away aged 60.

Stedman was one of five brothers and sisters who made up the British pop and R’n’B group which formed in 1983 in Romford, Essex. They scooped a Brit Award in 1987 for Best Group.

The band enjoyed huge success with six Top 10 singles, including hit Rain or Shine which reached No2 in the charts.

Five Star was made up of Stedman, his brother Delroy, and sisters Lorraine, Denise and Doris.

Fans paid tribute online after learning of his death. One wrote: “This week i received the sad news that Stedman Pearson, the eldest of the famous Five Star eighties/nineties family quintet, has passed. I got to know him very well over 14 years, before being entrusted with his unpublished biography which was completed recently."

"Was hoping this wasn’t true but I think it sadly is. Anyone who knows me know how much I love Five Star; my childhood was a magical time thanks to their music, mesmerising dance routines and of course the incredible costumes. Such a sad loss. RIP Stedman Pearson."

Another said: “Very sad to hear about the passing Steadman Pearson of @5starofficial - who were one of my favourite childhood music stars... Condolences to @DeniecePearson , Doris, Lorraine and Delroy.”

A third posted "Sad to hear that lovely Stedman Pearson has passed away. I knew Steeman in the noughties when he would often come down to Heaven where I dj’d.

"He was such a sweet gentle person and always used to smell divine. I commented on this once to him and the very next week he came to see me with a huge and very expensive bottle of cologne as a gift. He was lovely.

"Sleep well Stedman and once again - thank you for my cologne. I still have the bottle!"