Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and couple's dog found dead in Santa Fe home

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead in their home.

The Oscar-winning star, 95 was found dead at his Santa Fe home, alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa.

The couple's dog was also found dead inside the property.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed just after midnight the couple had died.

He said there was no immediate indication of foul play. He did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have died.

Gene Hackman and his wife classical musician Betsy Arakawa were found dead, along with their dog. Picture: Getty

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico said there is an "active investigation" into the death of the two-time Oscar winning actor and his wife.

The police department said: "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

"This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

The statement also confirmed his wife's name of Betsy Arakawa.

Gene Hackman holds his Oscar at the 65th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. He won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Unforgiven. Picture: Getty

The couple had been married since 1991.

The two-time Oscar winner had turned 95 in late January. He was known for being something of a reclusive person, not starring in a film since 2004.

Some of his most famous films are The French Connection, Mississippi Burning and Get Short. He also played Lex Luthor in Superman.

He quit acting in 2004 and moved to New Mexico.

Gene Hackman on the set of French Connection II. Picture: Getty

Last year, the couple were seen in public for the first time in 21 years after they went for a meal at Pappadeaux's Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He told Reuters in 2008: “I haven't held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I'm not going to act any longer.

“I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don't want to do it any longer.”

American actor Gene Hackman on the set of The French Connection. Picture: Getty

He explained he had found a new love of writing, saying “I like the loneliness of it, actually. It's similar in some ways to acting, but it's more private and I feel like I have more control over what I'm trying to say and do.

“There's always a compromise in acting and in film, you work with so many people and everyone has an opinion. … I don't know that I like it better than acting, it's just different. I find it relaxing and comforting.”

Hackman on the set of 'Mississippi Burning'. Picture: Getty

In 2011, he was asked by GQ if he would ever come out of retirement to do one more film, to which Hackman responded: “If I could do it in my own house, maybe, without them disturbing anything and just one or two people.”

Hackman received two Oscars and two Baftas in his acting career which spanned decades.

He secured the best actor Oscar in 1972 for his role as Detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in The French Connection.

Hackman landed a further Academy Award in the best supporting actor category for his part in 1992 Western Unforgiven, directed by Clint Eastwood.