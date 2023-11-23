Girls Aloud to reunite for 'enormous, magical' reunion tour dedicated to the memory of Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl announced they will reunite as Girls Aloud for an area tour next year. Picture: Getty

By Ana Truesdale

The members of Girls Aloud announced they will be reuniting for an arena tour, after splitting up 10 years ago, to celebrate late member Sarah Harding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh will be reuniting for a Girls Aloud arena tour in May and June next year.

The band will visit 12 cities in the UK and Ireland.

They're planning to tour in memory of Sarah Harding as a belated 20th-anniversary celebration.

Band member Sarah Harding died from breast cancer in 2021 aged 39.

"It's horrible that we're in this situation," Nicola said. "It's not easy for us to sit and explain how we feel. It's not going to be easy for us to put a show together with four people, instead of five."

"It hasn't felt right, until now, to do anything without her," Cheryl added. "But now we feel strong enough, emotionally."

Kimberely said: "With grief, there's definitely a shift where it's like, OK, you're ready to celebrate that person."

Girls Aloud has scored 21 UK top 10 singles, including four number ones, between 2002-2012.

The band explained how they had to keep news of the tour a secret from family and friends for 'months and months'.

"Over the last year, we've felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group”, Kimberely said. “It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20th anniversary that we didn't celebrate at the time.”

The band won the competition show Popstars: The Rivals on December 22 2002 by getting a Christmas number one with their single Sound of the Underground.

Girls Aloud last toured the UK in 2013 for their Ten: The Hits Tour before announcing their split.

Tickets for next year's tour go on sale December 1 at 9:00am.

The band will visit Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool, and London.