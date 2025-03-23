Gwyneth Paltrow 'mocks Meghan Markle' with apparent parody of royal's Netflix show

Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of mocking Meghan Markle. Picture: Social media

By James Spry

Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked speculation on social media after seemingly mocking Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the clip, the actress can be seen cooking breakfast in her pyjamas, in what some have suggested is an intentional dig at the Duchess of Sussex's ‘With Love, Meghan’ Netflix cooking show.

In the eight-part show, the former Suits actress gives hosting tips and cooks with celebrity friends including The Office star Mindy Kaling.

Gwyneth captioned her video: "My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon #boyfriendbreakfast."

Read more: Meghan launches new 'confessions' podcast just a week after facing savage criticism over Netflix lifestyle show

Read more: Eight members of Meghan Markle's TV crew deny claims of 'toxic behaviour' made against the Duchess of Sussex

A person holds a smartphone displaying Netflix's new Meghan Markle show, "With Love, Meghan", in front of a TV screen showing footage of the show. Picture: Getty

One X user commented: “Go Gwyneth. And she has a real dog in her own real kitchen on her own real property.”



Another wrote: “Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see."

A third added: "Lol isn't it this the song they keep using in the Meghan Markle promo?"

The cooking show has slammed by critics, releasing on March 4 to poor critical reviews. it has still been confirmed to return for a second series, with Netflix saying it reached its Global Top 10 Shows.

Meghan said it "feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I get to share and I've been able to learn from all of you", in what is likely to be seen as a nod to the restrictions she felt within the royal family.

The Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020, have previously put out the controversial Harry & Meghan documentary, which features accusations against the royal family, and sport show Polo.

The second season of With Love, Meghan is coming in the autumn, and has already finished filming, according to Netflix.

