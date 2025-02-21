‘I cannot continue’: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer quits sex trafficking case

By Asher McShane

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer has quit his legal team and issued a blunt statement saying ‘under no circumstances can I continue’.

His lawyer Anthony Ricco stepped down saying: “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”

Combs, 55, is accused of trafficking three women and is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which he denies.

Ricco told a New York court today: “Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.

"There are sufficient reasons (related to the protections afforded by the attorney/client privilege) for brevity in my application for withdrawal as counsel in this case.”

The case is due to move forward in May.

Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being arrested in September.

Authorities claim the music mogul held alleged “freak off” parties, where he allegedly "used force, threats of force and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts”.

Last year his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided. Prosecutors allege they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Diddy is also facing dozens of lawsuits from women and men who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.