Jamie Redknapp banned from driving for 12 months after being caught speeding twice

Jamie Redknapp working as a pundit in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has been banned from driving for 12 months after being caught speeding in his luxury SUV.

It was the Sky Sports pundit’s second driving ban for speeding, which means he was banned for double the usual length of time.

Redknapp, 51, admitted two counts of speeding in his Audi Q8 in June and November last year which took his licence over the points limit.

He had told the magistrates he was pleading guilty beforehand, and did not attend the court hearing on Monday.

Bexley Magistrates' Court heard the ex-England international was clocked doing 28mph in a 20mph zone in Wandsworth on June 26 last year.

Just five months later on November 2 he was caught travelling at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4, near Reading.

Both times he was driving his brand new electric black Audi Q8.

The hearing, which only lasted around 10 minutes, was told Redknapp already had 12 points on his licence before the two speeding counts last year.

After racking up more than 200 appearances for the Merseyside club, he moved to Spurs and then Southampton, before retiring in 2005. Picture: Alamy

This was his second "totting" offence, as he had a previous six-month disqualification in 2021, the court heard.

Redknapp was fined a total of £292, but had to pay an extra £200 in costs and a £116 surcharge, bringing his total costs to £608.

He was previously given a driving ban in 2015, which saw him barred from the roads for six months after being caught committing multiple driving offences, including speeding in a Bentley on the M25.

The 51-year-old began his Premier League career at Bournemouth, before moving to Liverpool where he spent much of his playing career.

After racking up more than 200 appearances for the Merseyside club, he moved to Spurs and then Southampton, before retiring in 2005.

He racked up 17 England caps during his career, and was part of the senior squad that reached the Euro 96 semi-finals.

He has since been actively working as a football pundit, primarily with Sky Sports.