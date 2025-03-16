‘You’re going to have to kill me’ - Kanye leaks chilling texts with Kim after involving daughter in Diddy scandal

Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Kim Kardashian has been left furious after her ex-husband Kanye West featured their daughter, North West, on a song with disgraced music mogul Diddy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West shared the text messages between him and Kim Kardashian on X after sharing a song on the social media site which features his daughter’s voice.

On Saturday, he posted a new song called LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, seemingly featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs and North West.

Combs, 55, is accused of trafficking three women and is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which he denies.

In the song, the embattled rapper thanks West for his support, saying no one else has reached out to him since he was jailed awaiting trial, after being arrested in September.

Diddy and Kanye West perform during Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 4, 2016 in New York City. Picture: Getty

North, 11, makes a brief but prominent appearance, rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light,” while Diddy’s son Christian delivers his verse.

Before he posted the song, Kanye posted a now-deleted screenshot of furious text messages - apparently with Kim Kardashian - where he threatens to ‘go to war’ with her.

Kanye sent Kim a picture of an apparent legal document which mentions ‘participation in this project’ in an apparent reference to the track.

He accompanies the picture with the words “I’m never speaking with you again.”

Kardashian allegedly replied: “I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name,” claiming that West ‘said yes,' and adding “'When she's 18 it goes to her.”

“So stop. I sent paper work over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song To protect her,” the text messages continue.

The text message exchange Kanye West posted, then deleted from X. Picture: @kanyewest/X

Kardashian then allegedly adds “One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born i would get all of our kids names and trademarks So no would else would take them.”

The reply is chilling: “Amend it or I'm going to war And neither of us will recover from the public fallout,” West apparently says.

“You're going to have to kill me,” West’s alleged last text reads.

Kim, an aspiring lawyer, has now reportedly taken legal action to make sure the song is not released and to remove it from X, according to the Daily Mail.

The source claims that Kardashian “will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time.”

In this courtroom sketch, attorney Marc Agnifolo, left, speaks at the podium, as Alexandra Shapiro, Sean Diddy Combs, and attorney Tony Riccio, seated second left to right, listen during a hearing in federal court, Friday, Nov. 24, 2024, in New York. Picture: Alamy

The insider told the newspaper that Kardashian “has requested through a judge to not allow the kids to be around that type of behavior.”

Diddy has been held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since September.

Authorities claim the music mogul held alleged “freak off” parties, where he allegedly "used force, threats of force and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts”.

Last year his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided. Prosecutors allege they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Diddy is also facing dozens of lawsuits from women and men who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.