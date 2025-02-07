Calls for Kanye West to be removed from X after 'antisemitic rampage' online

Kanye West has been criticised for his tweets about Jewish people. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has called for Elon Musk to remove Kanye West from X over a string of offensive tweets.

The rapper, who is now known as Ye, has been continually posting tweets of an antisemitic nature and describing slavery as "a choice" from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn't be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite.

"More people have viewed these posts than there are Jews on the planet. It is obvious that Ye has not learned his lesson the first time, when Adidas ended its partnership with him, following our call to do so.

"At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is. We call on Elon Musk to remove him from X."

It comes after Adidas, which produced the 47-year-old's Yeezy trainers, severed its ties with the Power rapper in 2022, donating more than 150 million dollars (£117 million) to anti-hate groups.

The move came after West made a number of antisemitic remarks including praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a conversation with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that year.

In a video obtained by US outlet TMZ in 2023, West was also seen making a series of incoherent statements, including references to Jews and Zionists.

Following the remarks, he issued an apology in Hebrew on Instagram, which read: "I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.

"It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

He added: "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

In 2023, Alex Klein, a former business partner of West, also said he used "offensive phrases" about him being Jewish in a BBC Two documentary.

The rapper previously received an eight-month suspension from X, then known as Twitter, in October 2022, after a series of erratic tweets, which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.

West caused controversy at the recent Grammy Awards after his wife Bianca Censori wore a see-through dress. Picture: Getty

In an episode of the The Download podcast hosted by Justin Laboy, released on Wednesday, West revealed he had been diagnosed with autism, having previously questioned a bipolar disorder diagnosis, and being urged to be reassessed by Censori.

On the podcast he said: "I went to this doctor, my wife took me to do that because she said, 'something about your personality doesn't feel like it's bipolar, I've seen bipolar before'.

"And I've come to find that it's really a case of autism that I have.

"And autism takes you to a Rain Man thing where you're like, I'm (going to) wear this Trump hat because I just like Trump in general.

"And then when people tell you to not do it, you just get on that one point. And that's my problem."

West said he no longer took medication for his mental health on the podcast, as autism is not an illness, it is not medicated.

But in 2020, Kim Kardashian, then West's wife, acknowledged the difficulty of managing his mental health.

She said: "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Representatives for West have been contacted for comment.