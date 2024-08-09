Katie Price is bailed hours after her arrest at Heathrow - but still faces court today over bankruptcies

Katie Price has been bailed after her arrest at Heathrow. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Katie Price has been bailed just hours after she was arrested at Heathrow Airport after returning from undergoing a £10,000 facelift in Turkey.

Price, 46, was arrested in front of her eldest son Harvey Price upon her return to the UK yesterday evening after failing to appear at court, and was initially remanded in custody. But it is understood she was bailed by an out-of-hours magistrate last night.

Price, from Surrey, will appear at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Katie Price is due in court later today over her troubled finances. Picture: Alamy

It comes after an arrest warrant was issued by a judge after she failed to attend a hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

Her boyfriend, Married At First Sight star JJ Slater, was also seen arriving back in London last nigh

Price previously said she was “not running from matters”, but was “away working for a documentary on corrective surgeries” during the court hearing.

In a now-deleted statement, Price wrote: “I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary.

“I do hope of course for my sons sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.

“Whilst I understand the importance and severity of the matter I do feel like I am being treated like a criminal.”

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

At a hearing in February, Price was ordered to pay 40 per cent of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans to the trustee for the next three years, in relation to her first bankruptcy.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time in March due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said Price had received “very clear warnings” that she must attend the hearing on July 30.

Price was due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court in London from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

A judge at a previous hearing said the former glamour model risked arrest if she did not attend further court dates, adding that evidence must be provided if she could not appear.

But the court heard it had been reported that Price had travelled to Turkey.

Issuing the arrest warrant, Judge Burton said that Price had provided no explanation for her absence from the court hearing.

Judge Burton added that an arrest warrant was not issued “lightly”, but that Price had offered only “piecemeal co-operation” and failed to provide the “most basic information” in relation to her bankruptcies.



