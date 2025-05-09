Lorde announces 2025 Ultrasound tour: UK dates and how to get tickets

Lorde has not performed a tour since 2023. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Lorde has announced five dates for the UK and Ireland as part of her Ultrasound tour later this year to support her upcoming album Virgin.

The 28-year-old Kiwi singer has just released the first taste of her fourth LP in the comeback single What Was That? which dropped on April 24.

This November she will play in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin as part of the globe-spanning tour which begins in September in Texas.

Virgin will be released on June 27.

“I am going on tour in support of my album, Virgin,” Lorde wrote on Instagram. “Very proud and excited to be bringing my most talented friends in support.”

Here is what you need to know about getting tickets.

Lorde's most recent album Solar Power was released in 2021. Picture: Getty

Where and when is Lorde playing in the UK and Ireland?

Manchester: AO Arena - Saturday, November 15

London: O2 Arena - Sunday, November 16

Glasgow: OVO Hydro - Wednesday, November 19

Birmingham: Utilita Arena - Thursday, November 20

Dublin: RDS Simmonscourt - Saturday, November 22

When is the Lorde presale?

The tour pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 14, at 10am and to be eligible fans need to register on Lorde’s official website in time. Scottish fans can also access the Glasgow show’s presale at the same time.

The general sale goes live at 10am on Friday, May 16, and can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

How much are Lorde tickets?

Information about prices has not yet been made public - apart from the Glasgow show which has been advertised at £47.90 to £126.25.

It is thought that tickets for other venues will be in this ballpark.

Blood Orange is supporting Lorde?

Yes! The singer is on the support bill, as is The Japanese House, Nilufer Yanya, Chanel Beds, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou. Jim-E Stack produced Virgin alongside Lorde.

Lorde at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

