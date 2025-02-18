Meghan Markle could face 'legal action' from Spanish town as her new luxury brand logo faces resemblance to coat of arms

Meghan Markle is currently rebranding her American Orchard Riviera brand. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Meghan Markle’s has encountered a fresh setback during a rebranding of her brand American Riviera Orchard - following accusations of plagiarism in Spain.

Officials in the Spanish village of Porreres on the island of Mallorca are reportedly considering legal action against the Duchess of Sussex after alleging she copied the town’s traditional coat of arms for the logo of her newly relaunched luxury brand named As Ever.

The two images bear a striking resemblance, both featuring a single palm tree flanked by two tropical looking birds.

The Porreres’ coat of arms is vibrant, with orange and green for the tree, black for the birds, and set against a white background.

In contrast, Meghan’s logo uses a more muted white and blue colour scheme.

As Ever brand logo. Picture: As Ever

Coat of Arms for Porreras, Mallorca. Picture: Escudo de Porreras (Islas Baleares)

Mayor Francisca Mora told the local newspaper, Ara Balears, the similarity was "surreal" and the town hall is currently considering legal action.

She remarked, “I don’t know if she visited agritourism sites and came across the coat of arms, because the image on her website appears to be from Mallorca.”

Mayor Mora noted that the village now "feels international" and hopes this incident will at least raise its profile.

“I hope many people around the world will become aware that in Mallorca, there is an inland town with this coat of arms,” she added.

The rebrand included an unseen before image of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet. Picture: As Ever

The rebrand was leaked online at least 24 hours before her Instagram announcement, according to the MailOnline, and came just a fortnight ahead of her new lifestyle show with Netflix is broadcast.

An image from the rebrand shows Meghan running across some grass with her daughter Lilibet as palm trees sway in the background.