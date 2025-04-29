Met Gala 2025 date, theme, hosts and celebrity guests revealed

Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams join Anna Wintour on the Met Gala board for 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is the Met Gala? And what is the theme this year? Here's everything you need to know about the hottest fashion event with top celebrity guests.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Gala is upon us for 2025 already as the red carpet is being rolled out and the finest event planning is taking place in New York.

Celebrity guests, which regularly includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Beyoncé, will be pulling together their best fashion and glam teams in order to make them stand out from the star-studded crowds while also abiding by the theme for the year.

Pulled together by fashion icon Anna Wintour, the night is a special event to raise money for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where only the finest VIPs are invited.

So when is the Met Gala for this year? And who will be hosting? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Kim Kardashian is a regular celebrity on the Met Gala red carpet. Picture: Getty

When is the Met Gala 2025?

For this year, the Met Gala will be held on May 5th in New York.

If you plan on keeping up to date with all the happenings in the UK, live streams, photos and coverage will begin from around 11pm on the Monday.

What is the Met Gala theme for 2025?

The spring 2025 exhibition and theme for this year is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which will see an expression of Black dandyism and will have a focus on menswear. The dress code for the red carpet is "Tailored for You" for the celebrity guests who use this as inspiration for their looks.

The theme and show is inspired by Monica Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity which was released in 2009.

Jennifer Lopez is also a huge fan of New York's Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Who is hosting the Met Gala 2025?

This year, the event is co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour who heads the committee. LeBron James is also an honorary co-chair.

In 2024, hosts included Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ms. Wintour.

Who are the celebrity guests for the Met Gala 2025?

It's all top secret, with those invited not revealed until the night before the event. However, there are of course regular attendees who we can expect to see on the red carpet.

The Kardashian family, including Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are typically on the guest list with the likes of Blake Lively also a likely guest.

With her partner co-hosting, we're hoping to see Rihanna too. Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and Cardi B have all been invited in the past also.