‘It’s disturbing’ - Millie Bobby Brown hits out at media 'bullying' about her appearance

London, UK. 1 March 2025. Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

British actress Millie Bobby Brown has hit out at the press for ‘bullying’ her about her physical appearance, calling out writers by name for their ‘disturbing’ comments.

Brown, whose role as Eleven in Netflix series Stranger Things made her a household name, posted a video on Instagram sharing her frustrations about the issue.

Alongside the video, the actress said: "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny.

"I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and, for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me.

"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."

The Enola Holmes star, 21, quoted headlines from articles about her appearance, some of which compared her appearance to that of a mum, and one that simply read “What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?”

She added: "This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing.

"The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women but, when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.

"Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman.

"I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. We have become a society where it's so much easier to criticise than it is to pay a compliment."

Millie Bobby Brown attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 in Greenwich, London, United Kingdom. London, UK. 01st Mar, 2025. Picture: Alamy

She ended her post saying: "Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

One of the articles cited by Brown references comments made by Matt Lucas, which she said was "amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance".

Matt Lucas, best known for his work on the sketch comedy show Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, had compared Brown to Vicky Pollard, one of the characters on Little Britain.

The comedian, 50, has apologised to Brown after he posted the catchphrase "no but yeah but", used by delinquent teenager Vicky Pollard alongside photographs of the Stranger Things star on X.

Matt Lucas on stage as Vicky Pollard. Picture: Alamy

Brown, 21, was photographed out and about in Los Angeles, wearing hoop earrings and a pink top, which Lucas said had prompted him to point out "the similarity by posting one of her (Vicky's) catchphrases".

The apology from Lucas, in response to an Instagram post from Brown, said: "Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain.

"There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.

"I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed' you, firstly because that's not my style, and secondly because I think you're brilliant.

"I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise."

Celebrities including Sex And The City's Sarah Jessica Parker and Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon commented on Brown’s Instagram post, praising her for what she wrote.

Solomon wrote: "Louder for the people at the back! You're incredible Millie. And so grounded & intelligent. I love this & everything you're standing for."

Parker commented: “Enormously proud of you. Xxx, SJ”

Filming on the fifth and final series of Stranger Things has now finished, with it due to air sometime in 2025.