Mother of Dave Grohl’s love child revealed to be rock ’n’ roll fan 18 years his junior - after months of secrecy

Dave Grohl playing a show in New York earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The mother of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl’s secret love child has been revealed to be an LA-based rock and roll fan 18 years younger than the star.

The rock star, 56, revealed in September that he had a baby daughter with an unnamed woman outside of his marriage to wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.

Jennifer Young has come forward to confirm she is the mother of Dave Grohl’s baby daughter. She told Page Six the child was born on August 1 2024 and the newborn has Grohl’s surname on the birth certificate.

Florida-born Jennifer said she would be protecting her daughter’s name as ‘there’s some really angry fans’.

The rock fan is living in a quiet LA neighborhood with her mother, Page Six reported. She is often seen taking her and Dave's nearly 7-month-old daughter for walks around her neighbourhood.

Dave Grohl with wife Jordyn Blum. Picture: Alamy

Grohl wrote last year: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

He has three daughters with his wife Jordyn - Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

In November a source said: “He’s no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife.”