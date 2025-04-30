Rebekah and Jamie Vardy land Netflix deal following Wagatha Christie battle

Rebekah Vardy has landed a role in a Netflix series about her husband. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Netflix is in talks with footballer Jamie Vardy to star in a show all about his sports career featuring his wife Rebekah and their children.

Rebekah Vardy may have lost the Wagatha Christie battle against Coleen Rooney but that hasn't stopped her and husband Jamie from landing a Netflix TV deal.

According to latest reports, the streaming service are in talks with the football player to do a documentary series on his career.

But while it will focus on Jamie and his sporting achievements, Rebekah will also have her own starring role as his wife as they plan to follow a similar format to the David Beckham documentary.

A TV insider told The Sun: "Netflix have taken such an interest in the Vardys because of their natural love of all things controversial.

Jamie Vardy is in talks with Netflix to film a documentary on his football career. Picture: Getty

"Plus, they saw how the David Beckham documentary was such a hit because of the scenes of domestic life that came with it. Though this will be on a different level, they want to tap into some of that with the Vardy show."

The extra air time will undoubtedly be a big boost for Rebekah who recently found her career tarnished because of the head-to-head court battle she went on with fellow WAG Coleen.

The Vardy documentary is still in the early stages of production but could be on the Netflix streaming service before the end of the year.

However, Coleen won't be too disappointed to hear of her rival's TV show as it's reported she has a similar deal coming from Disney+.

Coleen Rooney has also secured a TV deal with Disney+. Picture: Getty

Rebekah and Coleen's relationship fell apart in 2022 when she unsuccessfully sued Wayne Rooney's wife for defamation. Since then, they have continued to battle it out over the legal costs.

So far judges have continued to rule in Coleen's favour but a separate detailed assessment of the costs owed by Mrs Vardy to Mrs Rooney from the libel battle is due to begin on May 6. It's expected to last 10 days.