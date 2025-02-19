Rick Buckler, drummer of The Jam, dies aged 69 - former bandmate Paul Weller confirms

Rick Buckler has died aged 69. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Rick Buckler, the drummer of The Jam, has died aged 69, his former bandmate Paul Weller said.

Buckler, who died after a short illness, was a founding member of the mod punk band in 1972, playing in the band's classic line-up alongside bass player Bruce Foxton, 69, and lead singer and guitarist Weller, 66.

In an Instagram post, Weller said: "I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing. I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking.

"To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey. We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends."

With The Jam, Buckler featured on six studio albums, including In The City (1977), All Mod Cons (1978) and Sound Affects (1980), which saw the band take a more melodic approach to punk rock, incorporating soul, blues and 1960s beat influences into their music.

Weller also shared a tribute from Foxton on the account, which read: "I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today.

"Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs.

"I'm glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did.

"My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time."

Also paying tribute was ska group The Bodysnatchers' lead singer Rhoda Dakar, whose band shot to prominence in London at about the same time as The Jam.

In a post on Instagram she said: "A band is only as good as its drummer. So I would say he was a bloody good one.

"My sincere condolences to his family and friends. "Don't waste a day people - tomorrow isn't promised."

Buckler was due to embark on a Q&A tour of the UK later this year entitled A Night Of Memories And Music, which was recently postponed due to his health.

The Jam achieved four UK number one singles and one UK number one album, and are best known for tracks such as Town Called Malice, Going Underground and Down In The Tube Station At Midnight.

The band split in 1982 and had never fully reunited, but Foxton and Buckler have played together on a number of occasions.

Weller and Buckler reportedly never spoke again barring a brief interaction, with the singer going on to form The Style Council after the dissolution of The Jam.

After The Jam ended, Buckler went on to form a number of groups including Time UK, Sharp, which also featured Foxton, and The Gift, named after The Jam's last studio album and playing music from the band's back catalogue.

Buckler toured with From The Jam, a new band playing covers of his first group, from 2007 to 2009, where he was joined by Foxton, who is still touring with the group.

A statement from his management company announcing the news read: "Rick Buckler, best known as the legendary drummer of The Jam, passed away peacefully on Monday evening in Woking, after a short illness with family by his side.

"Rick was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a devoted friend to many, who will be greatly missed.

"His family have asked for privacy and respect during this time. Formed in 1972 in Woking, Surrey, the powerhouse three-piece comprised of singer, guitarist Paul Weller and drummer Rick Buckler and later bassist Bruce Foxton.

"The Jam had 18 consecutive UK Top 40 singles from their debut in 1977 to their break-up in December 1982, including four number one hits. "Rick was also successful with other avenues following The Jam which included furniture design and restoration, writing a number of books and keeping a strong relationship with his fans through his Q&As."

The drummer lived with his wife, with whom he had two children, Jason and Holly.

His books included a number on the history of The Jam, and his own autobiography That's Entertainment: My Life In The Jam, which was released in 2015.