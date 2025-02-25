Man, 37, admits stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas over six-year period

A man has admitted stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A man has admitted stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Kyle Shaw, 37, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking Ballas, 64, between August 31 2017 and November 29 2023.

He also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis.

The defendant, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, Wirral, was given conditional bail ahead of a sentencing hearing due to take place on April 1.

Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.

Kyle Shaw arrives at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The court heard Ballas moved her mother to a different home and increased security measures due to a stalker.

The court also heard he made continued unwanted attempts to contact Ballas, posted on social media about the star, including posting an image of her house on social media, attempted to contact her family, friends and work colleagues, monitored her online and TV presence and made arrangements to attend her book tour.

According to the charge, his actions had a "substantial adverse effect" on Ballas's usual day-to-day activities as she increased her security measures, relocated her mother to a different property and made different arrangements surrounding her social and work arrangements.

Judge Gary Woodhall told Shaw: "There is a very real risk you will receive an immediate custodial sentence and you must come to court prepared for all eventualities."

He ordered a pre-sentence report.