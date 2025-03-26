Singer Duffy seen for the first time in 10 years after horror kidnap ordeal

By Asher McShane

Singer Duffy has appeared in public for the first time in a decade in a new social media video - after revealing she suffered a horrific kidnapping ordeal.

The singer, 40, appeared on TikTok lip synching to her hit song Mercy.

Her appearance has shocked fans - she left the spotlight years ago, and revealed the reason why publicly in February 2020.

She said she was raped, drugged and held captive ‘over a period of days’ following her rise to game.

One fan posted online “so good that she’s back.”

Another said: “Duffy! Where have you been?! We missed you.”

Fans told of their joy at the singer's return to social media. Picture: Instagram

She briefly returned to social media in March 2024 where she shared an inspirational message to her fans.

“You're going to realize it one day - that happiness was never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship.

“Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before you; it was never about being like the others.

“One day, you're going to see it - that happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go.

“Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself; it was always about embracing the person you were becoming.

“One day, you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others.

In 2020 Duffy revealed she had been drugged, kidnapped and raped in a horrific ordeal. Picture: Getty

“One day you will realise that true happiness comes from within and no external factors can define it. It was always about you. It was always about you.”

Speaking about her terrifying ordeal in 2020, she explained that she was drugged at a restaurant, taken abroad and raped, and then flown home where she was held captive in her own home.

She said she reported the incident to the police twice after someone threatened to sell her story, and a second after three men broke into her home.