Singer-songwriter famous for 90s hit ‘I Kissed a Girl’ dies in house fire aged 66

Jill Sobule at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The singer-songwriter best known for the 1995 hit single 'I kissed a girl' has been killed in a house fire aged 66.

Jill Sobule died in the horror blaze in the Minneapolis in the early hours of Thursday morning, Variety reports.

Firefighters responded to a call around 5:30 am about a fire in the Woodbury area, according to local media.

The property was already engulfed in flames by the time responders arrive.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and is understood to be under investigation.

Sobule had been preparing for a show in Denver on May 1, her home town, at Swallow Hill Music’s Tuft Theater.

Jill Sobule performs during Concert For America 2025. Picture: Getty

Jill Sobule perform a farewell show at Varick Street City Winery. Picture: Getty

She recorded eight studio albums and two live albums throughout her high-flying career.

Her smash hit I Kissed a Girl was widely viewed as one of the first gay anthems to reach the charts.

Later in her career, she had a notorious feud with Katy Perry after the singer released a song of the same name nearly a decade later in 2008.

Sobule is also known for her song Supermodel, which appeared on 90s classic film Clueless.

John Porter, her manager, shared an heartfelt tribute to the singer following her death.

He said:: “Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture.

"I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today.

"I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others."

Sobule's longtime attorney, Ken Hertz, also issued a tribute.

"Jill wasn’t just a client. She was family to us," he said.

He added: "She showed up for every birth, every birthday, and every holiday.

"She performed at our daughter’s wedding, and I was her "tech" when she performed by Zoom from our living room (while living with us) during the pandemic."