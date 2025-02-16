South Korean ‘Bloodhounds’ and ‘The Man from Nowhere’ star Kim Sae-ron found dead at 24

Actress Kim Sae-ron attends 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Asia World-Expo on December 1, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Promising South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, known for the Netflix hit Bloodhounds, has died at the age of 24.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She was found unconscious by a friend who had plans to meet her, according to police reports.

The award-winning actress’s friend called the police at about 4:50 pm local time on Sunday after discovering her body at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

Authorities are still investigating the case, but currently do not suspect any foul play as there were no signs of a break-in.

Read more: Liam Payne 'smoked heroin and sexted fans': Bombshell revelations as ex-fiancee breaks silence on star's death

Tributes have poured in for the deceased actress, as fans reel from her unexpected death.

Kim Sae-Ron attends the "Love Playlist - Season 4" Premiere on June 12, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Getty

Sae-ron was one of the most promising actresses in South Korea.

Read more: Laura Whitmore shares heartbreaking final messages from Caroline Flack five years on from star's death

She began her career as a child actress, with her first appearance on screen at just nine years old. She notably starred in the 2009 film A Brand New Life and 2010’s A Man From Nowhere.

Kim Sae-Ron in The Man From Nowhere, 2010. Picture: Alamy

Sae-ron then got her first role as an adult in the 2016 TV K-drama Secret Healer, and also starred in the 2018 thriller The Villagers.

She became highly popular for her acclaimed performance in the popular Korean drama show Bloodhounds, which was released on Netflix in 2023.

Read more: Woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her when she was 13 drops lawsuit

A drunk driving incident in 2022 and the ensuing controversy caused a lull in her career, and a court fined the actress 20 million won (£11,000) in April 2023.

Actress Kim Sae-ron leaves the Seoul Central District Court on March 8, 2023, after attending the first hearing of a trial over allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Picture: Alamy

But due to the backlash of the DUI incident, some speculated that her role in Bloodhounds appeared to be reduced.

Fans of the young actress have been sharing tributes to her life and work on social media.

One wrote: “This is truly heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to Kim Sae-ron’s family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace, and may those who loved her find strength during this difficult time.”

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron attends a press conference for new movie 'The Villagers' in Seoul, South Korea, 29 October 2018. Picture: Alamy

Another added: “Heartbreaking news. Kim Saeron’s talent and spirit will always be remembered. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Read more: Glee star Naya Rivera's heartbreaking final words to her son before she drowned revealed

They wrote on X: “I feel very sad reading about Kim Sae Ron's passing. It's been a rough few years for this talented girl and made me wonder where it all went wrong. She made some mistakes but IMO nothing that warranted the sort of "cancellation" she got. They were too harsh on her.

“Her debut movie poster that made it to the Cannes film fest in 2009. She was the youngest SK actress to make it to Cannes.

“May she rest in peace.”

Actress Kim Sae-ron speaks to reporters at the Seoul Central District Court on April 5, 2023, after the court sentenced her to 20 million won (around US$15,000) in fines for driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Picture: Alamy

Many other fans say she had been bullied ever since the incident happened, highlighting the different treatment female celebrities get in Korea as opposed to their male counterparts.

In a social media post at the time of the drink-driving incident, Kim said she was 'very sorry' and apologised to the production crew of Bloodhounds.

She wrote: 'I had an accident yesterday on May 18, around 8 am in Gangnam, I made a big mistake by being drunk at that time.

I feel very sad reading about Kim Sae Ron's passing. It's been a rough few years for this talented girl and made me wonder where it all went wrong. She made some mistakes but IMO nothing that warranted the sort of "cancellation" she got. They were too harsh on her. 😰



Her… pic.twitter.com/nGFz4WOPfv — abs-oluteM (@triplem11543909) February 16, 2025

'I am also very sorry to the production crew, including fellow actors and staff, for interrupting the production of the work that is being shot and the work that was being prepared.

'Once again, I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience. There is no excuse for this unfortunate incident and I am disappointed and so ashamed of my mistake.

'I will reflect and reflect again and again so that this never happens again. I'm sorry.'