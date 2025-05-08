How to watch VE Day 80 concert plus start time, performers and celebrity guests

VE Day celebrations will end with a huge concert in London. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

To commemorate the important anniversary there will be a VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember event. Here's everything you need to know including where it is and how long it's on for.

Today marks an important day in history as those across the UK celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day - the day World War II formally came to an end - and one way the country is celebrating is with a special VE Day 80 concert.

With plenty happening up and down the country to commemorate the day, including a two minute silence, some of the finest performers and music stars will be coming together this 8th May 2025 to celebrate the occasion at the VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember event.

Taking place in London, we'll see the likes of Samantha Barks, Fleur East and John Newman perform on stage along with special performances from Strictly Come Dancing professionals as well as actor Brian Cox delivering a re-enactment of Winston Churchill's famous war speech.

With the royal family themselves likely to attend, here's everything you need to know about the VE Day concert from how to watch it, what time it starts, who is performing and how long it's on for.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember. Picture: Getty

How can you watch the VE Day 80 concert?

Catch all the entertainment happening in the capital tonight on BBC1 and iPlayer. With a variety of hosts and voiceovers including Mary Berry and Dame Joan Collins.

The concert will be broadcast live.

What time does the VE Day 80 concert start and finish?

You can tune in to all the events and performances from 8pm on Thursday 8th May. The TV broadcast of the concert will finish at 10pm meaning there's a two hour run time.

London's Horse Guard has been transformed for the VE day celebrations. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the VE Day 80 concert?

The night will be filled with special performances not only from some huge music acts but also some of Britain's most-loved performers.

Singing on stage, we will see guests sets from:

Samantha Barks

Fleur East

John Newman

Victor Ray

Freya Ridings

Keala Settle alongside cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Calum Scott

The Darkness

Toploader

Tom Walker

Classical singer Sir Willard White

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing including Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Lauren Oakley and Kai Widdrington will be bringing their best choreography as they perform alongside Fleur East.

There will also be a reenactment of Winston Churchill's famous wartime speech from actor Brian Cox. Dame Joan Collins, Mary Berry, and Sheila Hancock will also feature in the night's schedule.

Where is the VE Day 80 concert in London?

Taking place in London, the concert itself is happening at the Horse Guards Parade.

Transformed with seating and a stage, it fits perfectly with the theme of VE Day as they see around 10,000 people sit and enjoy the VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember.