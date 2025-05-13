When is Eurovision semi-final 1 and 2?

Remember Monday are to sing for Britain. Picture: BBC

By William Mata

Get your popcorn, sweepstakes and possibly your earplugs ready as Eurovision is back for another year - and country act Remember Monday will be singing for Britain.

The 2025 edition of the song contest is being held in Basel this weekend with Switzerland on hosting duties having won last year with Nemo.

Having not won since 1997, the UK has, for the 69th Eurovision, put its faith in country pop group Remember Monday and their song What the Hell Just Happened?

The trio will be hoping for better than Olly Alexander’s 18th place last time around but Britain, as one of the five largest donors to competition organisers European Broadcasting Union, is at least guaranteed a bye past the semi finals to the main event.

Elsewhere, there has already been drama with Malmo, hosts in 2024, declaring it does not want to hold the competition next year should Sweden’s hotly favoured KAJ win the title.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Yuval Raphael has said she has practised being booed with her nation’s action in Palestine potentially leading to a frosty reception from the St Jakobshalle arena.

Here are some key details about the event.

Sweden's KAJ are the favourites for the win in 2025. Picture: Getty

What time is Eurovision semi-final one?

Semi-final one will take place on Tuesday, May 13, from 8pm BST.

Rylan Clark and Scott Mills are presenting on BBC One from 8-10.20pm.

The top 10 of the 15 competition nations will advance to the final.

Competing nations in semi-final one are:

Iceland

Poland

Slovenia

Estonia

Ukraine

Sweden

Portugal

Norway

Belgium

Azerbaijan

San Marino

Albania

Netherlands

Croatia

Cyprus

Norwegian singer Kyle Alessandro is hoping to make the final. Picture: Getty

What time is Eurovision semi-final two?

The second semi is on Thursday, May 15 - also from 8-10.20pm and once more with Rylan and Scott on BBC One.

You’ll know the drill - it’s again 10 qualifying nations from the 16 competing.

Competing nations in semi-final two:

Australia

Montenegro

Ireland

Latvia

Armenia

Austria

Greece

Lithuania

Malta

Georgia

Denmark

Czechia

Luxembourg

Israel

Serbia

Finland

When is the Eurovision final?

The qualifiers will be joined by the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany for the final - which will be held on Saturday, May 17.

BBC One is showing the event from 8pm to midnight with Graham Norton taking over as host.

Graham Norton presents Sweden's Loreen with the winner's trophy in 2023. Picture: Getty

What are the odds for Eurovision 2025?

According to Oddschecker, Sweden’s KAJ are the hot favourites to win with Austria, France and Israel all in with a shout. At the other end, San Marino and Croatia have odds of up to 750/1.

The UK is the 12th favourite according to the amalgamation of odds.

Why is Australia in Eurovision?

It couldn’t be much further from Europe but Australia has been a competitor since 2015 when it competed on what was supposed to be a one off to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.

But Aussies love the show and they have been invited back every year since. GoJo will perform the song Milkshake Man for Australia this year.