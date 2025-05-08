Who will inherit Liam Payne's £24m fortune?

Liam Payne died in October 2024. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The beneficiaries of Liam Payne’s £24m fortune are being considered as the singer did not make a will before he died last year, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former One Direction star passed away aged 31 in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He left behind girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his son Bear - whose mother is his former partner, the singer Cheryl Tweedy. But court documents show that he did not name any beneficiaries.

Payne's funeral was held in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, in October and Cheryl was in attendance, as were the remaining former members of One Direction: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan. The boyband has been on hiatus since 2016.

After an incredibly lucrative career with the group and some solo success, Payne’s estate is reportedly worth £28.6m but after expenses and debts are considered it will be worth around £24.3m.

Here is what we know so far about where the money could be going.

Cheryl at the funeral for Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Who will inherit Liam Payne’s fortune?

As Payne died without making a will, the beneficiaries to his fortune are yet to be confirmed.

His son Bear, born out of his 2016-18 relationship with Cheryl, has recently turned eight. He also has two sisters, Nicola and Ruth, and was survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne.

Payne was not married at the time of his death but was dating the influencer Kate Cassidy.

Under UK rules of intestacy, a person’s spouse and their children would have the first claim to the estate.

Read also: Pictured Man, 22, who died from rooftop fall onto busy Soho street after night out

Who is Liam Payne's administrator?

Bear’s mother Cheryl, who performs under just her first name, has been named an administrator - making her legally responsible for the money, property, and possessions.

Music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray has also been named as an administrator.

It seems likely that Cheryl will choose to put the millions into a trust for Bear.

“Bear will never want for anything, that he will at least benefit from that,” a source told the Mail.

“Liam had some very sensible people around him for a time and he adored Bear so much. He always wanted to do the right thing by him financially.”

Liam Payne released one album as a solo singer. Picture: Getty

Will Kate Cassidy receive any money from Liam Payne?

Ms Cassidy is not duty bound to receive anything from the will as she was not married to Payne - although the influencer has said that they were planning an engagement.

She previously said: "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate will marry within a year/engaged & together forever'."

Ms Cassidy has not commented on the inheritance.

How did Liam Payne die?