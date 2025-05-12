The complete list of winners from the 2025 TV BAFTAs

Marisa Abela takes the Leading Actress Award at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Marisa Abela and Lennie James were among the winners at the BAFTA TV Awards which also saw Mr Bates vs the Post Office crowned.

The biggest awards in British television also honoured Ruth Jones for her farewell performance as Nessa in Gavin & Stacey and Danny Dyer for his role in Mr Bigstuff.

Alan Cumming hosted the event at the Royal Festival Hall, which was broadcast on BBC One.

Abela, who won the award for her role in Industry, said at the awards on Sunday night: "Oh my, thank you, I really wasn't expecting that..." She thanked her agent for believing in her and teared up with emotion when she came to consider how far she has come.

Jessica Gunning won the Supporting Actress award for her role in Baby Reindeer and she used her speech to make some playful jibes at her co-star and series director Richard Gadd. She also wished him happy birthday with the actor turning 36 on Saturday.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office justified its position as a favourite for the Limited Drama category by winning.

The series was credited for bringing to light the injustice that sub postmasters suffered throughout the Horizon IT scandal within the organisation for which many staff were wrongly convicted. Show producer Patrick Spence said: "Our show didn't change the law, the people of this nation did that."

Here are the complete list of winners.

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office stars: Toby Jones, Patrick Spence, Natasha Bondy, James Strong, Gwyneth Hughes, Chris Clough, guest and Monica Dolan. Picture: Getty

The complete list of winners from the 2025 Bafta TV awards

Drama Series

Blue Lights (BBC One) Winner

Sherwood (BBC One)

Supacell (Netflix)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1) Winner

One Day (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning won the award for Supporting Actress for her role in Baby Reindeer. Picture: Getty

International

After The Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC Two)

Say Nothing (Disney+)

Shõgun (Disney+) Winner

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV1)

Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC One) Winner

Monica Dolan, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1)

Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

David Tennant and co-stars from Rivals. Picture: Getty

Leading Actor

David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC One) Winner

Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC One)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1)

Female Performance in a Comedy

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O'Flynn, Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky Comedy)

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC One) Winner

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy) Winner

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G'wed (ITV2)

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV1)

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)

Supporting Actress

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Winner

Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel)

Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC One) Winner

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones paid tribute to James Corden after winning an award for her part in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Getty

Scripted Comedy

Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two) Winner

Brassic (Sky Max)

G'Wed (ITV1)

Ludwig (BBC One)

Entertainment

The 1% Club (ITV1)

Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One) Winner

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) Winner

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)

Race Across the World (BBC One)

Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour (BBC Two) Winner

Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Factual Series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC One)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)

To Catch a Copper (Channel 4) Winner

Reality

Dragons' Den (BBC One)

The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4) Winner

Love Is Blind (Channel 4)

The Traitors (BBC One)

The BBC won a Bafta for its coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Picture: Getty

News Coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC One) Winner

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign (Channel 4)

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC Two)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods (BBC Two) Winner

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)

Current Affairs

Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)

Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV1)

State of Rage (Channel 4) Winner

Ukraine's War: The Other Side (ITV1)

Daytime

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two) Winner

Loose Women (ITV1)

Morning Live (BBC One)

Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV1)

EastEnders (BBC One) Winner

Sport

Euro 2024 (BBC Sport)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport) Winner

Wimbledon (BBC Sport)

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen (BBC One)

Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two) Winner

Last Night of The Proms (BBC Two)

Specialist Factual

Atomic People (BBC Two) Winner

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult (ITV1)

Miners' Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)

Alan Cumming was the host of the Baftas. Picture: Getty

Children's Scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe (CBeebies) Winner

Horrible Histories (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

Children's Non-Scripted

BoosNoo! (Sky Kids)

FYI Investigates: Disability and Me (Sky Kids) Winner

Operation Ouch! (CBBC)

Reu and Harper's Wonder World (Channel 5)

Shortform

Brown Brit (Channel 4)

Peaked (Channel 4)

Quiet Life (BBC Three) Winner

Spud (BBC Three)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Bridgerton: The carriage scene, where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale: Smithy's wedding, when Mick stands up (BBC One)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV1)

Rivals: Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)

Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone (BBC One) Winner

Traitors: "Paul isn't my son ... but Ross is!" (BBC One)

Marisa Abela paid tribute to her agent after winning the award. Picture: Getty

Who is Marisa Abela?

- Age: 28

- From: Brighton

- Films include: Back to Black, Black Bag, Barbie

- TV includes: COBRA, Industry

- Awards: 2025 BAFTA TV Awards winner for Industry, 2024 Savannah Film Festival winner of Next Gen Award

- Who is she dating? Abela is engaged to the stage actor Jamie Bogyo