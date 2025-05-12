James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
The complete list of winners from the 2025 TV BAFTAs
12 May 2025, 10:12 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 10:13
Marisa Abela and Lennie James were among the winners at the BAFTA TV Awards which also saw Mr Bates vs the Post Office crowned.
The biggest awards in British television also honoured Ruth Jones for her farewell performance as Nessa in Gavin & Stacey and Danny Dyer for his role in Mr Bigstuff.
Alan Cumming hosted the event at the Royal Festival Hall, which was broadcast on BBC One.
Abela, who won the award for her role in Industry, said at the awards on Sunday night: "Oh my, thank you, I really wasn't expecting that..." She thanked her agent for believing in her and teared up with emotion when she came to consider how far she has come.
Jessica Gunning won the Supporting Actress award for her role in Baby Reindeer and she used her speech to make some playful jibes at her co-star and series director Richard Gadd. She also wished him happy birthday with the actor turning 36 on Saturday.
Mr Bates vs The Post Office justified its position as a favourite for the Limited Drama category by winning.
The series was credited for bringing to light the injustice that sub postmasters suffered throughout the Horizon IT scandal within the organisation for which many staff were wrongly convicted. Show producer Patrick Spence said: "Our show didn't change the law, the people of this nation did that."
Here are the complete list of winners.
Drama Series
Blue Lights (BBC One) Winner
Sherwood (BBC One)
Supacell (Netflix)
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)
Limited Drama
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1) Winner
One Day (Netflix)
International
After The Party (Channel 4)
Colin From Accounts (BBC Two)
Say Nothing (Disney+)
Shõgun (Disney+) Winner
True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)
You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)
Leading Actress
Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV1)
Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)
Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)
Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC One) Winner
Monica Dolan, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1)
Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC One)
Leading Actor
David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC One) Winner
Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC One)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1)
Female Performance in a Comedy
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)
Kate O'Flynn, Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4)
Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky Comedy)
Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)
Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC One) Winner
Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two)
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)
Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy) Winner
Dylan Thomas-Smith, G'wed (ITV2)
Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)
Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV1)
Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)
Supporting Actress
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Winner
Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)
Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)
Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC One)
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel)
Supporting Actor
Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC One) Winner
Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)
Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)
Scripted Comedy
Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two) Winner
Brassic (Sky Max)
G'Wed (ITV1)
Ludwig (BBC One)
Entertainment
The 1% Club (ITV1)
Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC One)
Taskmaster (Channel 4)
Would I Lie to You? (BBC One) Winner
Entertainment Performance
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1)
Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) Winner
Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)
Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)
Factual Entertainment
In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)
Race Across the World (BBC One)
Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour (BBC Two) Winner
Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)
Factual Series
American Nightmare (Netflix)
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC One)
The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)
To Catch a Copper (Channel 4) Winner
Reality
Dragons' Den (BBC One)
The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4) Winner
Love Is Blind (Channel 4)
The Traitors (BBC One)
News Coverage
BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC One) Winner
Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)
Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign (Channel 4)
Single Documentary
Hell Jumper (BBC Two)
Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)
Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods (BBC Two) Winner
Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)
Current Affairs
Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)
Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV1)
State of Rage (Channel 4) Winner
Ukraine's War: The Other Side (ITV1)
Daytime
Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two) Winner
Loose Women (ITV1)
Morning Live (BBC One)
Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two)
Soap
Casualty (BBC One)
Coronation Street (ITV1)
EastEnders (BBC One) Winner
Sport
Euro 2024 (BBC Sport)
Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport) Winner
Wimbledon (BBC Sport)
Live Event Coverage
D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen (BBC One)
Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two) Winner
Last Night of The Proms (BBC Two)
Specialist Factual
Atomic People (BBC Two) Winner
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
Children of the Cult (ITV1)
Miners' Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)
Children's Scripted
CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe (CBeebies) Winner
Horrible Histories (CBBC)
Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)
Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)
Children's Non-Scripted
BoosNoo! (Sky Kids)
FYI Investigates: Disability and Me (Sky Kids) Winner
Operation Ouch! (CBBC)
Reu and Harper's Wonder World (Channel 5)
Shortform
Brown Brit (Channel 4)
Peaked (Channel 4)
Quiet Life (BBC Three) Winner
Spud (BBC Three)
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Bridgerton: The carriage scene, where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)
Gavin & Stacey: The Finale: Smithy's wedding, when Mick stands up (BBC One)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV1)
Rivals: Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)
Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone (BBC One) Winner
Traitors: "Paul isn't my son ... but Ross is!" (BBC One)
Who is Marisa Abela?
- Age: 28
- From: Brighton
- Films include: Back to Black, Black Bag, Barbie
- TV includes: COBRA, Industry
- Awards: 2025 BAFTA TV Awards winner for Industry, 2024 Savannah Film Festival winner of Next Gen Award
- Who is she dating? Abela is engaged to the stage actor Jamie Bogyo