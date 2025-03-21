Actor and presenter Larry Lamb reads The Tale of Pigling Bland

Actor and presenter Larry Lamb reads The Tale of Pigling Bland

By Katy Ronkin

In the eleventh instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, actor and presenter Larry Lamb reads The Tale of Pigling Bland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tale of Pigling Bland follows a well-mannered young pig sent off to market with his mischievous brother, Alexander. After Alexander wanders off, Pigling finds himself lost and taken in by a farmer, who plans to turn him into bacon.

While trapped in the farmhouse, he meets a clever pig named Pig-wig, and together they hatch a daring escape. In the end, the two pigs flee to a new life in the hills, proving that wit and determination can lead to freedom.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.