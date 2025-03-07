Capital presenter Siân Welby reads The Tale of Timmy Tiptoes

By Katy Ronkin

In the ninth instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Capital presenter Siân Welby reads The Tale of Timmy Tiptoes.

The Tale of Timmy Tiptoes follows a kind and gentle squirrel who, while gathering nuts for the winter, is mistakenly accused of stealing from the other squirrels. In the chaos, he is trapped inside a hollow tree by his panicked neighbors, leaving him stuck with a talkative chipmunk named Chippy Hackee.

As the seasons change, Timmy grows plump from Chippy’s stored food until he finally squeezes free and reunites with his worried wife, Goody. In the end, the misunderstanding is resolved, and Timmy learns that sometimes, even good intentions can lead to unexpected trouble.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.