Actor, television presenter and pantomime legend Christopher Biggins reads The Tale of Tom Kitten

By Katy Ronkin

In the fifth instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Actor, television presenter and pantomime legend Christopher Biggins reads The Tale of Tom Kitten.

The Tale of Tom Kitten follows a playful young cat who, along with his siblings, is dressed in fine clothes for their mother’s tea party, only to ruin them while frolicking in the garden.

After losing his clothes to a trio of mischievous ducks, Tom returns home in disgrace, leaving his mother, Mrs. Tabitha Twitchit, to hide the mishap from her guests while the kittens remain none the wiser.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.