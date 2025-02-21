Classic FM presenter Alexander Armstrong reads The Tale of Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle

Alexander Armstrong reads The Tale of Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle

By Katy Ronkin

In the seventh instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Classic FM presenter Alexander Armstrong reads The Tale of Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle.

The Tale of Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle follows a little girl named Lucie who, after losing her handkerchiefs and pinafore, stumbles upon the hidden home of a kind and industrious hedgehog washerwoman. Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle diligently washes and irons clothes for the woodland animals, delighting Lucie with her warm hospitality and careful work.

As their time together ends, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle mysteriously vanishes into the hills, leaving Lucie to wonder if her new friend was real or just a magical glimpse into the hidden world of the forest.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.