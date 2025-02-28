Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson reads The Tale of Two Blind Mice

By Katy Ronkin

In the eighth instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson reads The Tale of Two Blind Mice.

The Tale of Two Blind Mice follows two mice who, despite their blindness, are determined to navigate the world together. They scurry through the fields, relying on each other’s senses and support until they encounter the farmer’s wife, who chases them with a carving knife.

In the end, the two mice escape, but their adventure teaches them the value of friendship and teamwork. It shows that even in difficult circumstances, they can rely on each other to face challenges.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.