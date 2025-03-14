Broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth reads the Tale of Mr Jeremy Fisher

Broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth reads the Tale of Mr Jeremy Fisher

By Katy Ronkin

In the tenth instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth reads the Tale of Mr Jeremy Fisher.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tale of Mr. Jeremy Fisher follows a dapper frog who sets out on a fishing trip, hoping to catch a fine meal for his friends. Dressed in his best coat and seated on a lily pad, he patiently waits—only to face a series of misfortunes, from leeches to a near escape from a hungry trout that swallows him whole before spitting him out.

Shaken but unharmed, Jeremy abandons his fishing plans and returns home, realizing that the perils of the pond make a simple dinner at home far more appealing than an adventurous feast.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.