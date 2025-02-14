Radio X Presenter Chris Moyles reads The Tale of Jemima Puddle Duck

Radio X Presenter Chris Moyles reads The Tale of Jemima Puddle Duck

In the sixth instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Radio X Presenter Chris Moyles reads The Tale of Jemima Puddle Duck.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck follows a determined duck who, tired of being discouraged by the farmyard animals, sets out to find a quiet place to lay her eggs. She encounters a cunning fox disguised as a kind gentleman, who promises to help her find the perfect nesting spot.

Trusting him, Jemima nearly falls into his trap, but she is saved at the last moment by a nearby farmer’s dog. In the end, Jemima learns that sometimes, trusting strangers can lead to danger, and she returns to her familiar farmyard, wiser and more cautious.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.