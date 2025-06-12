Airlines lose fewer bags as tracking tech takes off as bosses say passengers expect similar service to a 'delivery app'

Aviation technology company Sita said 33.4 million bags were mishandled in 2024, compared with 33.8 million during the previous year. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The number of bags lost by airlines decreased last year because the aviation sector is utilising technological innovations, according to a new report.

Aviation technology company Sita said 33.4 million bags were mishandled in 2024, compared with 33.8 million during the previous year.

Given the 8.2% increase in passenger numbers, the rate of bags lost fell to 6.3 per 1,000 passengers, down from 6.9 in 2023.

This is a 67% drop since 2007.

Sita said airports and airlines are handling baggage with “more precision” by using real-time tracking, AI-powered analytics and self-service systems.

The report stated that these advancements are “no longer experimental, they are becoming standard and they are clearly having an effect”.

Sita chief executive David Lavorel said: “We’ve seen a radical shift with automation and the widespread use of real-time tracking.

“Passengers now expect their baggage experience to be as easy and transparent as using a rideshare or delivery app.

“It’s no longer just about moving bags, it’s about delivering a smooth, connected journey.

“Airlines are ready to tap into technology that improves the passenger experience while keeping costs down and being simple to roll out.

“Together with our partners, we’re reimagining baggage handling to give passengers full visibility and control from departure to arrival, giving them peace of mind and making travel simpler and better.”

Despite the improvement, lost bags cost the aviation industry an estimated five billion US dollars (£4.2 billion) last year from courier returns, customer service, claims handling and lost productivity.

Delays remained the most common baggage issue last year, accounting for 74% of mishandling incidents.

Of the 33.4 million mishandled bags, some 66% were “resolved” within 48 hours, the report added.